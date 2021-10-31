Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Aggie Corn Maze, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Admission is $5 with RSVP or $7 at the gate; cash only.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.

Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Games, bounce houses, a chili cook-off, food and lots of candy. Costume parade begins at 6 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at Century Square, 4 to 7 p.m. at 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free parking in the garage.

Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. Games, popcorn, inflatable slide and lots of candy.

Candy-free trick-or-treat, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Admission is $10 for children 1-14; $4 for adults.