Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY
EVENTS
Aggie Corn Maze, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Admission is $5 with RSVP or $7 at the gate; cash only.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Games, bounce houses, a chili cook-off, food and lots of candy. Costume parade begins at 6 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat at Century Square, 4 to 7 p.m. at 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free parking in the garage.
Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. Games, popcorn, inflatable slide and lots of candy.
Candy-free trick-or-treat, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Admission is $10 for children 1-14; $4 for adults.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.
Focus Weekend — Holiday Foods at Home, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how to make exotic treats early Texas pioneers enjoyed at the holidays. Adult admission is $8.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
LIVE MUSIC
Dirty Bynum Concert and Costume Contest, 7:30 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Mark Randell, 2 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Chip Oliphant, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Shake Russell and Michael Hearne, 6 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.