Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Museum of the American GI in College Station will have special “Remembering the Fallen” exhibits and displays Thursday through Sunday in recognition of Memorial Day. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the museum will perform a 21-gun salute with 105 Howitzers. The museum is at 19124 Texas 6.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
BCS Home & Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors.
Greater Houston Quarter Horse Association Open Performance Horse Show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. All breeds of horses with all levels and experience of riders. Free admission.
James and the Giant Peach Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
Jettribe WaterX Championship jet ski racing, beginning at 11 a.m. at Welch Park in Lake Somerville. Lake festival and jet ski races. The entrance fee is $3.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
MONDAY
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.