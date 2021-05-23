Calendar for Sunday

Sbisa testing tent , 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Student Rec Center , 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.