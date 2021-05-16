Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The first Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping event is set for May 29-31 at the Leon County Expo Center in Buffalo. The event is being organized by Madisonville native Colby Lovell, a 2020 PRCA NFR world champion roper, and includes open team roping and a ranch rodeo. Proceeds will go toward families with children battling cancer.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Southern Drag Boat Association races, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Bryan on Sandy Point Road. Tickets are $20. sdbaracing.com.
Do Portugal International Circus, performances at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
James and the Giant Peach Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
Shrek the Musical Jr., 2 p.m. at Allen Academy, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan. Adult tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/shrek.
Sunday Funday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cavalry Court and The Canteen, 200 Century Court in College Station. Activities include brunch, a pool party and music.
Tangos & More, 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Julia Labro, an accordian and bandoneon player. Limited seating and masks are encouraged. Advance tickets are $45 for adults and available at the MSC Box Office, boxoffice.tamu.edu, or by calling 845-1234.
MONDAY
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.