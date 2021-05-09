Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Navasota will host Kid Fish, a free fishing day, on Aug. 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Patout Park Pond, 2119 Dove Crossing Lane. The first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. Equipment will be provided, and volunteers will be on hand to offer assistance. Trophies will be awarded to winners in each age category.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra concert featuring Dallas String Quartet, 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. General admission tickets are $45 for adults and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Ranch Sorting of America, events being at 9:30 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Do Portugal International Circus, through May 16 at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
Mother’s Day Fish Fry and Concert, 6 p.m. at Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. Free. Music by The Birdsongs.
Sunday Funday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cavalry Court and The Canteen, 200 Century Court in College Station. Activities include brunch, a pool party and music.
Sunday Night Live at Century Square, beginning at 6 p.m. at 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.
Live music from Dan Tannyson and Kane Alvarado, 2 to 9 p.m. at Halftime at Hwy 21, 5809 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Three Shows, One Street, final day in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
MONDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.