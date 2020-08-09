Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Third Thursday Art Step in Downtown Bryan will be on Aug. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event showcases the arts and culture of Downtown Bryan. For more information, visit downtownbryan.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Free live music. Social distancing required.
Jurassic Jam 2020: GLOW in the Park, 2 to 6 p.m. Peach Creek Ranch. Featuring lawn games, bounce houses, a costume contest, a photo booth, face painting and dancing. All ticket sales benefit John’s Boys programs. For more information, visit johnsboys.com.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Shop Downtown Bryan Week features various specials, sales and offers from retail businesses. No tickets are required. Visit the event’s Facebook page to see the deals. Continues through Sunday.
CLUBS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m. Online event. Featuring speaker Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Phil Shackelford. Join via Zoom through the club’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
BCS Together Back-to-School Donation Drive-Thru, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The BCS Together Closet, 3811 Old College Road, Bryan. Drive by with your physical or financial donations to help children in the foster system. Drop off diapers and wipes, kids toothbrushes and toothpaste, kids clothing and pajamas, toys for toddlers and teens, socks and underwear.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Living Healthy During COVID, 1 p.m. CHI St Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center. Dr. Conway shares information and answers questions on living healthy during COVID. To register, contact Michele at 979-731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Compete with friends each week to answer questions about sports, history, and music and specific categories like cartoons, architecture, fashion and more.
The Coach Blair Charities 17th annual Celebration Dinner, 6 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Dinner will feature a live and silent auction. Drinks and dinner are included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Shayne Porter & The Shady Trees, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring Brazos Authority. Social distancing is encouraged.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel Postma and Joe Hamiter. ronintx.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Horeseman’s Market Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Buy, sell, trade all things equine (no live animals). Booths are $30 prepaid or $40 at the door.
Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Sports Car Club presents Coffee & Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square. Part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.
