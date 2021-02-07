Calendar for Sunday

What Remains, through Friday at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.