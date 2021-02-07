Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Burton Cotton Gin Festival has been set for April 17. The free family event will include a parade, music, contests, games, arts, crafts, food and drinks, a tractor pull, and antique engine, tractor and classic car shows. The Texas Cotton Gin Museum also will be offering tours of the Burton Farmers Gin.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Blinn College alumnus and aerospace scientist Michael Harrison will discuss dark matter during an online presentation open to the public on Monday. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. The free program begins at 6 p.m. at http://www.bit.ly/3nOAHA5.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
What Remains, through Friday at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.