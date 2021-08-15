Calendar for Sunday

Fashion at the Fanthorp Inn, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site in Anderson. Learn about the fashion of the Fanthorp family and their guests. Free.

Saddle and Sirloin Cattle Futurity at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Yoga, Beer and Brunch, 11 a.m. at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan. A one-hour yoga session with Studio Yoga, followed by beer and brunch. $10 for yoga and a beer token.

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.

Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC