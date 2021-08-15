Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Brazos County 4-H will have a Club Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the new county extension office, 4154 County Park Court in Bryan. Club representatives will answer questions about their clubs' opportunities and projects. For information, contact the Brazos County Extension office at 823-0129 or email brazos@ag.tamu.edu.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20 for adults. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Texas A&M soccer exhibition match vs. Baylor, 7 p.m. at Ellis Field on the Texas A&M campus in College Station.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Lifeline Sanctuary building dedication and 10th anniversary service, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 17722 Texas 6 in College Station.
Peace Games, 1 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Card games and board games for teens and adults.
Back to School Backpack and Device Blessing, 8 and 10:30 a.m. services at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Victory in the Valley, 7 p.m. through Wednesday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Worship and a message from evangelist Sammy Tippit.
Breakthrough Worship, 6 p.m. at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. A mix of instrumental and a capella devotion and praise on the third Sunday of each month. Everyone welcome.
District Hymn Sing, 6 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. A&M United Methodist Church will visit Christ United Methodist Church for an annual event. Free.
Awakening Downtown, 7 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. A community worship service. Everyone is welcome.
Train watch party, 2 to 5 p.m. at En Gedi Vineyards and Winery, 604 S. Main St. in Calvert. Watch the Union Pacific steam locomotive Big Boy come through Calvert on the way to Hearne.
Focus Weekend — Keeping Cool in the Texas Heat, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn what early Texans did to stay cool without modern amenities. Adult admission is $8.
Fashion at the Fanthorp Inn, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site in Anderson. Learn about the fashion of the Fanthorp family and their guests. Free.
Saddle and Sirloin Cattle Futurity at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Yoga, Beer and Brunch, 11 a.m. at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan. A one-hour yoga session with Studio Yoga, followed by beer and brunch. $10 for yoga and a beer token.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.
Sunday Funday with Jimmy Pizzitola, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
John Egan, 1:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Walkin' the Line, 7 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Learn about the Texas Lions Camp.
Brazos GOP August Get Together, 5:30 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 4282 Boonville Road in Bryan.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Victory in the Valley, 7 p.m. through Wednesday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Worship and a message from evangelist Sammy Tippit.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. in-person at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The book club will be discussing "The Children's Blizzard" by Melanie Benjamin. Registration is not required.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.