Calendar for Sunday

Brazos Valley’s Young Life chapter is having a Back to the Future-themed drive-in movie fundraiser on Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. for food, snacks and an online silent auction. The event begins at 7 p.m. People can attend in person, socially distanced in vehicles or watch virtually. The event is free to attend. For links to register, visit https://brazosvalley.younglife.org.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI. The event will includes demonstrations of military tanks, vehicles and artillery. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.