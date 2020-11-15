 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sunday
0 comments

Calendar for Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Brazos Valley’s Young Life chapter is having a Back to the Future-themed drive-in movie fundraiser on Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road. Gates open at 6 p.m. for food, snacks and an online silent auction. The event begins at 7 p.m. People can attend in person, socially distanced in vehicles or watch virtually. The event is free to attend. For links to register, visit https://brazosvalley.younglife.org.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI. The event will includes demonstrations of military tanks, vehicles and artillery. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.

Cornhole tournament, check-in at 11 a.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. $50 entry per two-person team. Proceeds benefit Legacy Wrestling Club. Tournament starts at noon. www.legacywrestlingclubtx.com.

Hunters’ Wives Weekend, presented by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, on the square in downtown Caldwell. Participating businesses will offer snacks and sales, and there will be entertainment and prizes. Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass and mask.

Ranch Sorting of America 2020 World Finals, starting at 8 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels, tie down and more.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.

MONDAY

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

Pilates, 11:45 a.m. online event. No prior Pilates experience needed. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert