Calendar for Sunday

College Station will kick off its Christmas in the Park display Thursday, with the lights on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park from 6 to 11 p.m. through New Year’s Day. Admission is free. Hayrides, cookies, chocolate milk, visits with Santa and live entertainment is scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

University Jazz Ensembles Concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. The 501 and The 502 will perform classics and new compositions. General admission is $5; Texas A&M students free with student ID. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

University Orchestra Concert, 5:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. The Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra will perform string classics and new compositions. General admission is $5; Texas A&M students free with student ID. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Main Street Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, home and holiday decor, clothing, gifts, food, candles and more. Admission is $6, or $5 with a food donation to The Bridge Ministries. Kids 12 and under are free.