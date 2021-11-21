Calendar for Sunday

College Station will kick off its Christmas in the Park display Thursday, with the lights on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park from 6 to 11 p.m. through New Year’s Day. Admission is free. Hayrides, cookies, chocolate milk, visits with Santa and live entertainment is scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
University Jazz Ensembles Concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. The 501 and The 502 will perform classics and new compositions. General admission is $5; Texas A&M students free with student ID. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
University Orchestra Concert, 5:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. The Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonic Orchestra will perform string classics and new compositions. General admission is $5; Texas A&M students free with student ID. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Main Street Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, home and holiday decor, clothing, gifts, food, candles and more. Admission is $6, or $5 with a food donation to The Bridge Ministries. Kids 12 and under are free.
Jingle Bell Market, noon to 4 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway in College Station. A market to support local businesses and charities, with more than 30 vendors.
Cars and Coffee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A Texas A&M Sports Car Club car show. Free parking.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Focus Weekend — Turning Up and Going Fallow, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Watch the oxen turn over the field before winter sets in and try your hand at walking behing a plow. Adult admission is $8.
Community Thanksgiving Meal, 1 to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Martin Louis Post 242, 13100 W. Washington St. in Burton. A free, traditional Thanksgiving meal with entertainment provided by community bands and choirs.
White Horse Christmas Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Horse Taven, 400 Main St. in Burton. A Sunday brunch of finger foods and drinks with shopping. $10.
Thanksgiving potluck and turkey fry, noon to 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Luke Hendrickson with Casey Joe Collins, 3 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Live music on the Front Porch.
Taylor Graves, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
David Jack Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Highway Men Tribute, 4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. A tribute to Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. General lawn seating is $10.
Cade Baccus, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Barnyard Stompers, 3 p.m. at Papi’s Icehouse, 12670 LBJ Drive in Brenham.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.