 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sunday
0 comments

Calendar for Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Bryan Animal Center will host a Feb. 13 event to give away rabies vaccines and microchips to pets of Bryan residents. The event will be at Scurry Park, 1501 Wellington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pet owners must show proof of residency, and the event will be first come, first serve. Masks and social distancing will be required.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Ink Masters Tattoo Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. One-day tickets are $20. Masks are required.

Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live at Century Square will begin at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.

EXHIBITS

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

MONDAY

EXHIBITS 

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American M useum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Brazos County grand jury indicts 30
Local News

Brazos County grand jury indicts 30

A Brenham man accused of involvement in an Oct. 27 slaying in Bryan and a Bryan man whom authorities say broke into a home and choked a woman before fleeing authorities in July were among those indicted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert