Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bryan Animal Center will host a Feb. 13 event to give away rabies vaccines and microchips to pets of Bryan residents. The event will be at Scurry Park, 1501 Wellington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pet owners must show proof of residency, and the event will be first come, first serve. Masks and social distancing will be required.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ink Masters Tattoo Show, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. One-day tickets are $20. Masks are required.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live at Century Square will begin at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.
EXHIBITS
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
MONDAY
EXHIBITS
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American M useum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
