Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY
EVENTS
Prayer tent revival, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station.
Fall Farm Day, 2 to 6 p.m. at Ronin Farm, 363 Creekside Drive in Bryan. Celebrate the season with farm foods, beer, wine and cocktails, live music, local artists, a plant sale, farm tours and children’s activities. $10 at the gate or $5 in advance. ronintx.com.
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo tractor pull, 2 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $20.
Wienerspiel dog races and costume contest, vendors open at 11 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Costume contest at noon and races at 1 p.m.
Aggie Corn Maze, 1 to 5 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Admission is $5 with RSVP or $7 at the gate; cash only.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.
Homegrown at Northgate, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Northgate entertainment district of College Station. Artists and farmers will be selling homegrown produce and handcrafted goods, and there will be food, music and more. Admission is free.
BCS Market Day, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. Food trucks, vendors, women and children’s clothing, home decor and more. Free admission.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
Cars and Coffee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A Texas A&M Sports Car Club car show. Free parking.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Summer Nights, Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra season opener featuring Sasha Cooke, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $55 for adults and $30 for students. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Mike Gallo, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Fall Festival of Music, 3 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. The Century Singers and Women’s Chorus will be performing. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Student tickets are free with an ID.
Texas A&M Singing Cadets, 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. The Singing Cadets will be participating in the church’s worship service.
VagabLonde, a Rod Stewart tribute band, 6 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.