Calendar for Sunday

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.

Homegrown at Northgate, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Northgate entertainment district of College Station. Artists and farmers will be selling homegrown produce and handcrafted goods, and there will be food, music and more. Admission is free.

BCS Market Day, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. Food trucks, vendors, women and children’s clothing, home decor and more. Free admission.

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.

Cars and Coffee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A Texas A&M Sports Car Club car show. Free parking.

GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.