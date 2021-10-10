Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY
EVENTS
Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival, The event features arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities and more. Admission is free; parking is $5.
Deanville Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser, on the corner of Texas 60 and F.M. 111 in Burleson County. Pit barbecue available for purchase beginning at 7 a.m. Fried chicken plates will go on sale at 11 a.m. Baked goods such as cakes, pies and kolaches will be available for purchase. An auction will take place at 1:30 p.m., along with a raffle drawing.
Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Wagner’s Carnival, 2 to 10 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
University Wind Symphony concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5 and available at the MSC Box Office or at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Tickets are free for students with a Texas A&M University ID.
University Bands concert, 5:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5 and available at the MSC Box Office or at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Tickets are free for students with a Texas A&M University ID.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Fall Fest, 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive in College Station. Games, activities, food, live and silent auctions and more.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Focus Weekend — 19th Century Medicine, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn what it was like to visit a doctor in the early days of Texas. Adult admission is $8.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Phil Hurley, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
David Jack Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Plass Recital Series with Daniel Trevor Bicher, 3 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. The free performance will be held inside the church.
KEOS Jam with Colton French, Great American Boxcar Chorus, Joey McGee and Brooke Graham, 5 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $10 suggested donation.