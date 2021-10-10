Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival, The event features arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities and more. Admission is free; parking is $5.

Deanville Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser, on the corner of Texas 60 and F.M. 111 in Burleson County. Pit barbecue available for purchase beginning at 7 a.m. Fried chicken plates will go on sale at 11 a.m. Baked goods such as cakes, pies and kolaches will be available for purchase. An auction will take place at 1:30 p.m., along with a raffle drawing.

Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.

Wagner’s Carnival, 2 to 10 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

University Wind Symphony concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5 and available at the MSC Box Office or at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Tickets are free for students with a Texas A&M University ID.