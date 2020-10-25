Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting Owl-O-Ween on Tuesday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum. The festival is for all ages. Visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt, test out Halloween animal skills and see museum animals and artifacts. Those in costume will receive a treat bag. The museum’s regular admission fees apply. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Aggie Corn Maze, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. The entrance fee is one canned good per person to benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry. COVID-19 safety protocols in place. All visitors will be required to wear a mask. Participants are asked to RSVP to select a time slot to visit. Details: go.theeagle.com/cornmaze.
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock Show, at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship events start at 10 a.m.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.