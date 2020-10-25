Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting Owl-O-Ween on Tuesday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum. The festival is for all ages. Visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt, test out Halloween animal skills and see museum animals and artifacts. Those in costume will receive a treat bag. The museum’s regular admission fees apply. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Early voting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.