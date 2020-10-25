 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting Owl-O-Ween on Tuesday through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum. The festival is for all ages. Visitors can take part in a scavenger hunt, test out Halloween animal skills and see museum animals and artifacts. Those in costume will receive a treat bag. The museum’s regular admission fees apply. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Early voting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.

Aggie Corn Maze, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. The entrance fee is one canned good per person to benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry. COVID-19 safety protocols in place. All visitors will be required to wear a mask. Participants are asked to RSVP to select a time slot to visit. Details: go.theeagle.com/cornmaze.

Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock Show, at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship events start at 10 a.m.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

Witches and Wizards virtual 5K. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

