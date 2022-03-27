Calendar for Sunday

The Bryan school district will have its 2022 Showcase in Downtown Bryan on Friday. The event, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on West 26th Street, will include live music from the district’s fine arts students, a chance to meet student-athletes and an opportunity to see student projects. SUNDAY

EVENTS

Holi, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Simpson Drill Field on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Commonly known as the Festival of Colors, the event celebrates the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The free celebration includes the throwing of colored powder, music and dancing.

Monarch March, 1 to 4 p.m. at Lick Creek Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Celebrate the life of the monarch butterfly with a walk through the park’s monarch waystation, educational booths, activities, tips on how to create a butterfly garden and more. Admission and activities are free.

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Living history camps and displays, artillery demonstrations, vehicle rides, battle re-enactments, and more. One-day tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 11. Kids under 5 are free. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org.

Latin Flavor, a Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra concert, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Adult tickets are $55. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show livestock judging contest, 8 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

AggieCon, through Sunday at Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. A celebration of fandom culture around sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime, horror and more. cepheid.org/aggiecon.

Focus Weekend — Spring Tonics, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas settlers boosted their immune systems to get a jump on spring chores. Adult admission is $8.

Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Element Jazz Trio, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Eric Flores, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

Mike Gallo, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

TX Blues Brothers Tribute and Show Band, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Robert Nathan Taylor, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweeet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

David J. Skinner, 11:30 a.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Grace on the Green, noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper