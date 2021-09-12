 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

Events at the Burleson County Fair is set for Tuesday through Sept. 28 at the fairgrounds in Caldwell, with a parade through downtown Caldwell on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m., and the youth livestock auction set for Sept. 25.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Focus Weekend — The General at Ease, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site on Main Street in Anderson. Learn about the relationship between Henry Fanthorp and Sam Houston. Black powder pistol demonstrations will be at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m., and Houston’s pistols will be on display.

Focus Weekend — Corn off the Cob, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. It’s time to husk the ears and shell the kernels off the cob using a 19th century original crank corn sheller to prepare a crop for the gristmill. Adult admission is $8.

Get Growing with Brazos County master gardeners, 3 p.m. at Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Sharpen your gardening and landscaping skills with help from members of the local Master Gardener program. The cost is $4.

Plass Recital Series, 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Featuring harpist Elizabeth Brownlee and flutist Wendy Isaac Bergin. Free, in-person recital. Masks required.

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.

Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.

GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Funday with Jerry Moreno and Mark Randall, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Cade Baccus, 1:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.

Blood Red Sky, a U2 tribute band, 6:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.

