Calendar for Sunday

The Lick Creek Nature Center on Rock Prairie Road in College Station will have a star party on Feb. 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. All ages are invited to learn about the astronomical world and explore the sky. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. For more information, call 764-6216.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Loss of Spouse seminar, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. The event features advise from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time, for people grieving a spouse's death. There is no cost. For information, call 693-4403.
Gulf Coast Appaloosa Horse Show at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson. Email tramern@gmail.com for more information.
Focus Weekend — Butchering and Curing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how Texas pioneers butchered animals and preserved the meat through drying, salting and smoking. Adult admission is $8.
Synod Roundtable Discussion, 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 234 San Gabriel St. in Rockdale. Church members are invited to a parish listening session to contribute input for the international Synod of Bishops in 2023.
LIVE MUSIC
Mary Charlotte Young, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
James Zimmerman, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
Chase Kimey, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Emily Cole, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.