Calendar for Sunday

Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson. Email tramern@gmail.com for more information.

Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.

LIVE MUSIC Ricky Montijo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

Guthrie Jones, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

Kyle Mathis, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, south of Navasota. Free admission.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.