Calendar for Sunday

The Brazos Valley Jazz Society will host “An Evening with Kelsey Taylor” on Feb. 26 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. The event will include music from Taylor’s three albums and new arrangements. The concert is open seating. A $10 donation per person is suggested. Doors open at 6 p.m., and a reception will follow.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The 43rd annual Home and Garden Expo, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes products, vendors and seminars. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 for adults and $3 for seniors; kids under 12 are free.
Plass Recital Series featuring Amy Brunt Thompson, 2 p.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Souper Bowl of Caring, 9:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Scouts from Troop 1861 will be collecting canned good and monetary donations to benefit the Brazos Church Pantry.
“Silent Sky,” noon at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 2 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
Galentine’s Day craft, 2 to 4 p.m. at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Indulge in sweet treats while creating a set of handmade coasters. Free. For more information, visit tx.ag/galentine22.
X-Treme Team Roping’s Brazos Valley Classic, at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Competition begins at 9 a.m.
Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.
Focus Weekend — Hearth Cooking Workshop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how to cook a period seasonal meal. $45 for adults. Register by emailing steaphnie.busa@thc.texas.gov or calling 936-878-2214, ext. 229.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson. Email tramern@gmail.com for more information.
Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
LIVE MUSIC Ricky Montijo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Guthrie Jones, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
Kyle Mathis, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, south of Navasota. Free admission.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.