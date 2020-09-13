Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Chamber of Commerce of Bryan-College Station is hosting its annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic on Sept. 20 and 21. The Lobsterfest is on Sept. 20 at the Brazos Center and the Golf Classic is Sept. 21 with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the City Course at Phillips Event Center. For more information, visit business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Hotel Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. www.facebook.com/TAMUHotelCC.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary in front of and side driveways at school.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Bryan College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual event at www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising events, Women of Distinction, honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these events support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
SATURDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
