 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sunday
0 comments

Calendar for Sunday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Chamber of Commerce of Bryan-College Station is hosting its annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic on Sept. 20 and 21. The Lobsterfest is on Sept. 20 at the Brazos Center and the Golf Classic is Sept. 21 with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the City Course at Phillips Event Center. For more information, visit business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Hotel Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. www.facebook.com/TAMUHotelCC.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary in front of and side driveways at school.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Bryan College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual event at www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising events, Women of Distinction, honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these events support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

SATURDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert