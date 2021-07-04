Calendar for Sunday

Iola Fourth of July Celebration, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St. in Iola. Free hot dogs, dessert and drinks. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

BCS Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m. starting from Brazos Running Co, 1717 Texas Ave. in College Station. Participants are encouraged to dress in America-themed costumes and run or walk the course through the College Hills subdivision. Adult registration is $30, and proceeds benefit the Mercy Project. For more information or to register, visit go.theeagle.com/firecracker.

Fourth of July concert with Brazos Authority, 3 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, featuring American and patriotic songs. The concert is free, and free parking is available in the garage.

Symbols of Liberty, 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. A free patriotic concert feature the church’s choir and orchestra, followed by a family picnic. Child care will be provided.

Madisonville Fourth of July Celebration, 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Madison Park. Fireworks, food vendors, and live music by Modulation Band. Free admission.