Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The Hot Nights, Cool Tunes summer concert series begins Saturday at the courthouse square in Downtown Brenham with a performance by The Fab 5. There will be food vendors and a classic car cruise-in. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Drive-in July 4th Fireworks and Drone Show, 9 p.m. at the Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus, 3100 Texas 47 in Bryan. Parking lots open at 6:30 p.m. and entry won’t be allowed once the fireworks start. KBTX-TV will air the show and WTAW will broadcast music synced to the fireworks and drone show on 94.5 FM.

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, 9:30 a.m. to noon in Heritage Park in Bryan. The free community celebration will feature a flag-raising ceremony, face painting, children’s parade, patriotic songs, free watermelon from The Farm Patch, lemonade at old-fashioned prices and exhibit booths.

1850s Independence Day Picnic, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington. Activities include musket-firing, toasts and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Bring your own picnic. Park admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

Iola Fourth of July Celebration, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Iola Community Center, 7264 Main St. in Iola. Free hot dogs, dessert and drinks. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

BCS Firecracker 5K, 8 a.m. starting from Brazos Running Co, 1717 Texas Ave. in College Station. Participants are encouraged to dress in America-themed costumes and run or walk the course through the College Hills subdivision. Adult registration is $30, and proceeds benefit the Mercy Project. For more information or to register, visit go.theeagle.com/firecracker.

Fourth of July concert with Brazos Authority, 3 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, featuring American and patriotic songs. The concert is free, and free parking is available in the garage.

Symbols of Liberty, 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. A free patriotic concert feature the church’s choir and orchestra, followed by a family picnic. Child care will be provided.

Madisonville Fourth of July Celebration, 4 to 9:30 p.m. at Lake Madison Park. Fireworks, food vendors, and live music by Modulation Band. Free admission.

14th annual Independence Celebration, beginning at 2 p.m. at 9400 Lueckemeyer Road in Independence. Trail ride at 2 p.m. with a parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. The Risky Liver Band will perform after the parade. Parking available for the fireworks at Old Baylor Park or the Independence town square.

Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.

Round Top Independence Day Parade, 9 a.m. in Round Top.

Richards Fourth of July Tailgate Party, 5 p.m. at the Richards Volunteer Fire Department. Bring your grill and join the party. No fireworks allowed.

LIVE MUSIC

Bigg Robb’s Red, White and Blues Show, 7:30 p.m. at Silverado Rodeo, 3600 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Tickets are $25.

Brian Sacco, 3 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse & Grill, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville. Free.

Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.

Outlaws and Orphans, 7 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Fireworks and free food.

Gary Durrenberger, 3:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.

Mason Marek, 3 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

