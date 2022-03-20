Calendar for Sunday

Tough Mudder 5K and 10K obstacle races, beginning at 8 a.m. at Brazos Valley Off Road Ranch, 5104 Texas 47 in Bryan. Registration starts at $89 for the 5K course and $109 for the 10K course. For more information, visit toughmudder.com.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Beasts of Burden, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how livestock played a vital role in the operations of early Texas farms. Adult admission is $8.

Cars and Coffee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive. Browse diverse cars and enjoy free parking and coffee.

Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC Element Jazz Trio, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Nick Austin, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

Guthrie Jones, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

Jeff Canada, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Trey Yenger, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweeet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Landers Duo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Ricky Montijo, 11:30 a.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Foxfire Worship, noon to 2 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.