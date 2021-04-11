Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Grimes County’s Relay for Life will host a luminaria walk-through remembrance on Thursday in the Navasota High School parking lot next to Rattler Stadium. The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and community members are encouraged to walk through the luminarias to remember those whohave lost their battle with cancer, as well as survivors and those fighting cancer.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors, food and more. Admission is free, and parking is $10.
Sunday Funday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cavalry Court and The Canteen, 200 Century Court in College Station. Activities include brunch, a pool party and music.
Kyle Field Day, noon to 3 p.m. at the northeast corner of Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The event aims to connect Texas A&M students and the community with a variety of organizations in the area and will offer information about how to get involved in service projects.
Gladiator Dash, beginning at 8 a.m. at Brazos Valley Off-Road Ranch on Texas 47 in Bryan. A 2.3-mile mud run obstacle race, followed by live music. Food vendors will be on site. Proceeds benefit Still Creek Ranch. To register, visit gladiatordash.com.
Singing Cadets spring concert, 1 p.m. in Rudder Theatre. The concert will also be livestreamed. A limited number of free tickets are available. Visit go.theeagle.com/singingcadets for more information.
Homegrown at Northgate, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Patricia Street Promenade and College Main in College Station. Farmers and artisans market with produce and handcrafted goods available for purchase.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Metamorphosis, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frame Gallery, 108 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. The exhibit is dedicated to sexual assault survivors, and the artwork is for sale with proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Resource Center.
MONDAY
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.