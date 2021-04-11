Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Grimes County’s Relay for Life will host a luminaria walk-through remembrance on Thursday in the Navasota High School parking lot next to Rattler Stadium. The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and community members are encouraged to walk through the luminarias to remember those whohave lost their battle with cancer, as well as survivors and those fighting cancer.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors, food and more. Admission is free, and parking is $10.

Sunday Funday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cavalry Court and The Canteen, 200 Century Court in College Station. Activities include brunch, a pool party and music.

Kyle Field Day, noon to 3 p.m. at the northeast corner of Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The event aims to connect Texas A&M students and the community with a variety of organizations in the area and will offer information about how to get involved in service projects.