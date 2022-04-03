Calendar for Sunday

A Czech baking class sponsored by the Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. The cost of the class is $40, and most supplies will be provided. To register, go to go.theeagle.com/czech.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Blessings Community Easter Egg Hunt, 1 to 4 p.m. at Tanglewood Park, 3901 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. Egg hunt for children through 18 years old, face painting, food, photos and more. Free.

Plass Recital Series featuring the Marian Anderson String Quartet, 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station. Cars from BCS Street will be on display along with coffee from The Bean Truck and Rockdale Coffee.

Scraping and Plowing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas settlers cultivated the land for cotton farming. Adult admission is $8.

Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Greg Tivis and the Nawlins Jazz Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Anthony and Jerry Moreno, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

James Zimmerman, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

The Heartachers, a Tom Petty Tribute, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating reservations are $15 per person. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Ricky Montijo, 11:30 a.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.