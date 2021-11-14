Calendar for Sunday

The Grammy-nominated Christian pop/rock band Newsboys will perform at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus at 7 p.m. Friday. The concert is part of the Step Into the Light Tour, which also features Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at reedarena.com or by calling 888-992-4443.

SUNDAY

EVENTS “Wind Serenades,” 5 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. A concert featuring the woodwind section of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Adult tickets are $55 in advance at boxoffice.tamu.edu and $60 at the door. A free, 30-minute presentation about the music that will be played will begin at 4 p.m.

History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI in College Station. Activities include vehicle and weapons demonstrations, military vehicle displays and tank rides. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more details, visit americangimuseum.org.

Bryan-College Station Model Railroad Society open house, with model train layouts on display at five locations: 3680 County Road 324 in Navasota; 4902 Bay Oaks Court in College Station; 3057 Montana Ave. in Bryan; 200 S. Dixie St. in Brenham; and 3939 Kuykendall Road in Bellville.