Calendar for Sunday

The Grammy-nominated Christian pop/rock band Newsboys will perform at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus at 7 p.m. Friday. The concert is part of the Step Into the Light Tour, which also features Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at reedarena.com or by calling 888-992-4443.
SUNDAY
EVENTS “Wind Serenades,” 5 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. A concert featuring the woodwind section of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Adult tickets are $55 in advance at boxoffice.tamu.edu and $60 at the door. A free, 30-minute presentation about the music that will be played will begin at 4 p.m.
History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI in College Station. Activities include vehicle and weapons demonstrations, military vehicle displays and tank rides. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more details, visit americangimuseum.org.
Bryan-College Station Model Railroad Society open house, with model train layouts on display at five locations: 3680 County Road 324 in Navasota; 4902 Bay Oaks Court in College Station; 3057 Montana Ave. in Bryan; 200 S. Dixie St. in Brenham; and 3939 Kuykendall Road in Bellville.
Friends of the Bryan-College Station Public Library System book sale, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clara B Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. The first bag of books cost $10, with additional bags costing $5 each. Proceeds support the library system.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Email sharoncamp76@gmail.com for more information.
Lil’ Wrangler Barn Dance, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Silent auction, raffles, dinner and performances by the Aggie Wranglers, Lil’ Wranglers and Elite Wranglers.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 2 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Adult tickets are $10 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Ready, Set, Go! 5K Fun Run, 8:30 a.m. at Lot 50 on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The event, hosted by the PLU honor society for chemistry graduate students, raises money for science and math education in the Brazos Valley. On-site registration is $15. Prizes for top finishers.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive, through Monday. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New and gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Monday. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Focus Weekend — Changing of the Seasons, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas pioneers prepared for the cooler weather. Hands-on projects and demonstrations throughout the day. Adult admission is $8.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
LIVE MUSIC Julia Hatfield, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Lost at Sea with The Grivettes and Jasper, 7 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. grandstaffordtheater.com.
The Gentle Lamb Experience, 4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. The band plays the music of Marvin Gaye, The Four Tops, The Four Seasons and the doo wop music of the 1960s. General lawn seating is $10.