Calendar for Sunday

The first Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping event is set through Monday at the Leon County Expo Center in Buffalo. The event is being organized by Madisonville native Colby Lovell, a 2020 PRCA NFR world champion roper, and includes open team roping and a ranch rodeo. Proceeds will go toward families with children battling cancer.

MONDAY

EVENTS

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan will hold a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan will be the guest speaker, and the names of area veterans who died this year will be read. The event will be on the back patio of the American Legion at 101 Waco St., and the public is invited.

Bryan Elks Lodge 859 will hold a Memorial Day fish fry for veterans on May 31 beginning at noon. The lodge is at 304 Mobile Ave. in Bryan.