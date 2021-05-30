Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Grimes County Fair Ranch Rodeo is set for June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Events include pasture roping, mugging and branding. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Museum of the American GI will be hosting Remember the Fallen, a 21-gun salute, on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 937 will have a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Vietnam Memorial at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan, 201 E. 29th St.
The OH 58A helicopter that flew a total of 1,736 hours during its Army career and saw 1,458 hours total combat flight time in Vietnam will be open to the public for viewing and a hands-on experience at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 418 N. Main St., Bryan.
The Theatre Company will have showings of James and the Giant Peach Jr. this weekend. 2 p.m. on Sunday at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
The first Cody NesSmith Memorial Team Roping event is set through Monday at the Leon County Expo Center in Buffalo. The event is being organized by Madisonville native Colby Lovell, a 2020 PRCA NFR world champion roper, and includes open team roping and a ranch rodeo. Proceeds will go toward families with children battling cancer.
MONDAY
EVENTS
American Legion Post 159 in Bryan will hold a Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan will be the guest speaker, and the names of area veterans who died this year will be read. The event will be on the back patio of the American Legion at 101 Waco St., and the public is invited.
Bryan Elks Lodge 859 will hold a Memorial Day fish fry for veterans on May 31 beginning at noon. The lodge is at 304 Mobile Ave. in Bryan.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.