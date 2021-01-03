Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Listen to the popular music of the 1850s as it is played on period instruments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24-25 as part of a special program at the Barrington Plantation State Historic Site in Washington, Texas. The event on the grounds of Washington-on-the Brazos State Historic Site is hosted by the Barrington Plantation and the Texas Historical Commission. For more information, call 936-878-2214, Ext. 248.
SUNDAY
LIVE MUSIC
James Zimmerman will perform at 3 p.m. on the patio at the West Sandy Creek Winery in Richards, located at 1773 F.M. 1791. The performance is free to the public.
Sunday Night Live at Century Square will begin at 4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Coldwell Banker Apex real estate office, 411 Texas Ave. in College Station. Face masks and appointments required. Sign up at https://bit.ly/CBAPEXBloodDrive2.
Texas Mini Hereford Southern Showdown, through Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events begin at 10 a.m. www.txmhss.com.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navaosta. Symptoms not required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Texas Mini Hereford Southern Showdown, through Tuesday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Open show starts at 8 a.m. www.txmhss.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Cornhole tournament, 7 p.m. at Double Creek Crossing, 590 F.M. 1362 in Caldwell. Round robin tournament followed by a single-elimination competition, with cash prizes for the top teams. All skill levels invited. $10.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.