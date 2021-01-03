Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Listen to the popular music of the 1850s as it is played on period instruments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24-25 as part of a special program at the Barrington Plantation State Historic Site in Washington, Texas. The event on the grounds of Washington-on-the Brazos State Historic Site is hosted by the Barrington Plantation and the Texas Historical Commission. For more information, call 936-878-2214, Ext. 248.

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

James Zimmerman will perform at 3 p.m. on the patio at the West Sandy Creek Winery in Richards, located at 1773 F.M. 1791. The performance is free to the public.

Sunday Night Live at Century Square will begin at 4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.

MONDAY

EVENTS