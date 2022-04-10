Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The Brazos County Health District has scheduled a community festival on April 30. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include snacks, games, face-painting and other activities. The Health District is at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Gladiator Dash, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brazos Valley Off-Road Ranch, 6250 Texas 47 in Bryan. A 5K mud run obstacle race, followed by live music. Food vendors will be on site. Proceeds benefit Still Creek Ranch. To register, visit gladiatordash.com.

Six Bullets Gun Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $10 at the door; children under 12 are free with an adult.

“The Frogs,” 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.

Focus Weekend — Love of Literature, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how the authors in the library of early Texas pioneer Anson Jones. Adult admission is $8.

Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Westward Road, 11 a.m. at Primera Iglesia Baustista, 1009 N. Sims Ave. in Bryan.

Westward Road, 6 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 9250 F.M. 391 in Hearne. Free.

Grace on the Green, 5 to 8 p.m. at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live music by inspirational artists on the Front Porch stage.

Delvin Twitty and Rick Stearns, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Mike Gallo, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

Emily Cole, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

Barricuda, a tribute to Heart, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating reservations are $15 per person. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through Sunday at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.