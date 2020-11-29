Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Museum of the American GI will be hosting “Movies at the Museum” on Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 20. Friday shows will be Christmas classics starting at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows will be children’s classics starting at 2 p.m. Bring a mask and popcorn. Social distancing will be in place. Admission is $6. The museum is at 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Email info@americangimuseum.org for more details.