Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Museum of the American GI will be hosting “Movies at the Museum” on Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 20. Friday shows will be Christmas classics starting at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows will be children’s classics starting at 2 p.m. Bring a mask and popcorn. Social distancing will be in place. Admission is $6. The museum is at 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Email info@americangimuseum.org for more details.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.

Ice skating with Santa, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.

Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. The final round of a four-week competition.

Kerosene Pipedreams, 1:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Outdoor seating available, and social distancing in place.

MONDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. No appointment needed and symptoms are not required.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at https://www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

