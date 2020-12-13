Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
COVID-19 testing will be available in College Station on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park. No symptoms are required, and no appointment is needed. The test is an oral swab, and people are asked not to eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to getting testing.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Live Nativity service, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. The outdoor service includes the Christmas story, live animals and music. Bring outdoor chairs and blankets. The event will be in the main parking lot, with parking in the Northgate Parking Garage. For more information, email office@am-umc.org.
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. A special Advent performance of the church’s children’s choir during the 11 a.m. traditional service.
Santa visits Brenham, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Santa Claus tours through town on a fire truck. Visit jingle.cityofbrenham.org for his route and more details.
No Vacancy, 5 p.m. at Anderson Baptist Church, 379 S. Main St. in Anderson. The church’s children’s ministry presents its Christmas play, free and open to everyone.
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Santa at Silver Wings, 2 to 5 p.m. Santa will visit the Silver Wings Ballroom, 4100 Texas 105 in Brenham, for a skate session. $8 admission.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Ice skating with Santa, 2 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.
Santa visits Brenham, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Santa Claus tours through town on a fire truck. Visit jingle.cityofbrenham.org for his route and more details.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.