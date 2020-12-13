Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

COVID-19 testing will be available in College Station on Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park. No symptoms are required, and no appointment is needed. The test is an oral swab, and people are asked not to eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes prior to getting testing.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Live Nativity service, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. The outdoor service includes the Christmas story, live animals and music. Bring outdoor chairs and blankets. The event will be in the main parking lot, with parking in the Northgate Parking Garage. For more information, email office@am-umc.org.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. A special Advent performance of the church’s children’s choir during the 11 a.m. traditional service.