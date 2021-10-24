Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Fair at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at noon; Los Tercos concert at 7 p.m.; Los Tigrillos concert at 8:45 p.m.
Aggie Corn Maze, 1 to 5 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Admission is $5 with RSVP or $7 at the gate; cash only.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Fall festival, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. Games, a bounce house, live music, a pie contest and trunk-or-treating. Costumes are optional.
Youth and family Halloween chili cook-off, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Games, a bounce house, trick-or-treating and more.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 306 College Main in College Station. Email kwood02@gmail.com for more information.
Watermelon Bash, 1 to 5 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. A carnival-style event that raises money for Camp Kesem, hosted by the Century Men’s Society of Texas A&M University. Obstacle course, dunk tank, art booths, relay races, live entertainment and more. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/watermelon.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.
Focus Weekend — Morning Ablutions, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn about the morning routines of settlers in the early days of Texas. Adult admission is $8.
StageCenter Community Theatre auditions, 2 to 5 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Auditions for “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” The cast is four men between 20 and 60 and three women ages 30 to 50.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
LIVE MUSIC
Mark Randell, 2 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Chip Oliphant, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Shake Russell and Michael Hearne, 6 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.