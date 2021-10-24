 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at noon; Los Tercos concert at 7 p.m.; Los Tigrillos concert at 8:45 p.m.

Aggie Corn Maze, 1 to 5 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Admission is $5 with RSVP or $7 at the gate; cash only.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.

Fall festival, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. Games, a bounce house, live music, a pie contest and trunk-or-treating. Costumes are optional.

Youth and family Halloween chili cook-off, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Games, a bounce house, trick-or-treating and more.

Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 306 College Main in College Station. Email kwood02@gmail.com for more information.

Watermelon Bash, 1 to 5 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. A carnival-style event that raises money for Camp Kesem, hosted by the Century Men’s Society of Texas A&M University. Obstacle course, dunk tank, art booths, relay races, live entertainment and more. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/watermelon.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays.

Focus Weekend — Morning Ablutions, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn about the morning routines of settlers in the early days of Texas. Adult admission is $8.

StageCenter Community Theatre auditions, 2 to 5 p.m. at 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Auditions for “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” The cast is four men between 20 and 60 and three women ages 30 to 50.

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.

GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.

LIVE MUSIC

Mark Randell, 2 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.

Chip Oliphant, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne, 6 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

