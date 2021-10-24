Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Food vendors and carnival open at noon; Los Tercos concert at 7 p.m.; Los Tigrillos concert at 8:45 p.m.

Aggie Corn Maze, 1 to 5 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. Admission is $5 with RSVP or $7 at the gate; cash only.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.

Fall festival, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. Games, a bounce house, live music, a pie contest and trunk-or-treating. Costumes are optional.

Youth and family Halloween chili cook-off, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Games, a bounce house, trick-or-treating and more.

Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 306 College Main in College Station. Email kwood02@gmail.com for more information.