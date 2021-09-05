Calendar for Sunday

A coalition of organizations is hosting a car seat checkup event on Sept. 25 at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The event is by appointment only; appointments for free car seat inspections can be made at go.theeagle.com/carseat.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Hullabaloo Blues Fest, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The free event features the Brazos Blues Band, Tubie and the Touchtones and the Brick Street Blues Band. Food trucks will be on site, and lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.
MSC Open House, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Meet and connect with student organizations.
Corn: From Crib to Mattress and Meal, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how various parts of the corn plant were used across farms in early Texas. Adult admission is $8.
St. Mary’s Annual Homecoming Bazaar, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 8227 County Road 205 in Plantersville. Old-fashioned games, barbecue, live music, a raffle, children’s activities and live and silent auctions.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
LIVE MUSIC
Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad with Buzz Electro and Brody Price, 6 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Tickets are $12, and gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Funday with Mike Gallo, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Gary Durrenberger, 1:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Barracuda, America’s Heart Tribute, 6:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.
COVID-19 TESTING
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Zachry Engineering Quad, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.