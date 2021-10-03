Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY
EVENTS
Wagner’s Carnival, 2 to 10 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
Dash for Down Syndrome, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley will host games, activities, entertainment and food, with the awareness walk beginning at 2:15 p.m. For more information and registration, visit go.theeagle.com/dsabv.
University Jazz Ensembles concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5 and available at the MSC Box Office or at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Tickets are free for students with a Texas A&M University ID.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Annual homecoming bazaar and picnic at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 8610 F.M. 2774 in Frenstat, 11 miles south of Caldwell. Mass begins at 8 a.m. and barbecue brisket and sausage with trimmings will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes live and silent auctions, kolaches and baked goods, a country store, children’s activities, music and more.
Fall festival and homecoming, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 402 W. First St. in Hearne. Spaghetti and meatball dinner, hamburgers, Mexican food, children’s games, a live auction and raffle.
Blessing of the Animals, 3 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
“The Wedding Singer,” 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
White Gold: Cotton in Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Work alongside historic interpreters picking and weighing cotton from the fields. Adult admission is $8.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Karissa Presley, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
David Jack Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Texas TNT, 1 to 5 p.m. at Drifter’s Ice House, 29293 F.M. 149 in Richards.