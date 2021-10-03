Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Wagner’s Carnival, 2 to 10 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

Dash for Down Syndrome, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley will host games, activities, entertainment and food, with the awareness walk beginning at 2:15 p.m. For more information and registration, visit go.theeagle.com/dsabv.

University Jazz Ensembles concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5 and available at the MSC Box Office or at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Tickets are free for students with a Texas A&M University ID.

Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.