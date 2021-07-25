Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan will hold the 13th annual Live Buffalo Stamped Half Marathon and 5K Race, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. The race coincides with the free Boonville Days Heritage Festival, which will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. To register for the race, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org/buffalo-stampede.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Tri-Aggieland Triathlon, 6 a.m. to noon on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The event is hosted by the Texas A&M Club Triathlon and will close some university roads, parking lots and walking paths in an around West Campus. tamutriathlon.com/tri-aggieland.
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Series concert, 6 p.m. at the Pavilion at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring symphony musicians Robert Chambers and Phil Scoles, trumpet; Mary Sullivan McNeel, French horn; Brian Logan, trombone; Victor Gomez, tuba; and Sarah Burke, percussion. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Texas State 4-H Horse Show, through Friday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Free.
Sailing lessons, 9 a.m. to noon at Lake Bryan, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. The Brazos Sailing Club will be teaching children and teens how to sail. Free.
Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20 for adults. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
At the Movies, 8:30 and 10 a.m. at Brazos Fellowship, 226 Southwest Parkway in College Station. Free popcorn and soda during a movie with a twist.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station. Vehicles in display from BCS Street, and coffee provided by The Bean Truck and Rockdale Coffee.
Awakening Downtown, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. A communitywide worship service and festival-style event hosted by various churches. The event includes guest musicians and speakers, free food, children’s games and an uplifting message.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Growth: Volunteer Luncheon, noon at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Celebrate the work of the church while learning how you can contribute.
TEEX Municipal Fire School vendor show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. teex.org/vendorshow.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.
Sunday Funday with Jimmy Pizztola, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Sunday Soul with Johnny Riley, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Nathan’s Old School Texas Polka Show, 3 to 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Authentic old-school Czech, Polish and German Texas polka music from Texas Polka Time.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Children’s mini storytime, 10 a.m. online event hosted by the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Email mbond@bryantx.gov for the link.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.