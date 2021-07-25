Calendar for Sunday

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.

Growth: Volunteer Luncheon, noon at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Celebrate the work of the church while learning how you can contribute.

TEEX Municipal Fire School vendor show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. teex.org/vendorshow.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.

Sunday Funday with Jimmy Pizztola, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Sunday Soul with Johnny Riley, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.