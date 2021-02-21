Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Junk Hippy is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 3 at the Brazos County Expo. The event will feature 100 vendors selling vintage and handmade goods. Door price is $5, with children 13 and under free.

MONDAY

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

EXHIBITS

Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.