Calendar for Sunday

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will be in College Station on April 23 for a moderated discussion about their new book, “The Superpower Sisterhood.” The event will be at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on the Texas A&M University campus from 11 a.m. to noon. An RSVP is required by April 18 at go.theeagle.com/sisterhood.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Plass Recital Series featuring Mark McGowan, 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. McGowan will perform classical, sacred and musical theater selections as well original compositions. Linda Patterson and Lindsey Faber will accompany.

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event includes vendors with reptiles, amphibians, feeders, supplies and small mammals for sale. Adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

Focus Weekend — Parlor Games, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas settlers played games to pass the time, and go home with fun ideas for a world without electronics. Adult admission is $8.

Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC Mark Briles, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Chip Oliphant, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

Emily Cole, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

Bayou Roux, 2 to 4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Cade Baccus, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweeet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Kyle Mathis, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.