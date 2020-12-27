Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The eighth annual Bryan-College Station Tattoo Expo is scheduled for Jan. 22-24 at the Brazos Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Live on-the-spot tattooing and piercing available from 50 tattoo artists. Tickets will be available at the door only. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/officialinkmasterstattooshow.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

MONDAY

EVENTS