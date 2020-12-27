 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sunday
0 comments

Calendar for Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The eighth annual Bryan-College Station Tattoo Expo is scheduled for Jan. 22-24 at the Brazos Center. Doors open at 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Live on-the-spot tattooing and piercing available from 50 tattoo artists. Tickets will be available at the door only. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/officialinkmasterstattooshow.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

MONDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed. To register in advance, visit texas.curativeinc.com.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert