Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Storytime at the Museum on the first Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. This week's event includes a reading of "Alligator Jazz," and those in attendance will be able to meet author Samuel Pittman. RSVP at iheartbryanevents.com

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.

Focus Weekend — Traveling in Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texans traveled around the state. Adult admission is $8.

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.

Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.

Sunday Funday with Rod Branch, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Samuel Paul Brown, 12:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.

Texas Flood, 7 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.

MONDAY

EVENTS

College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.

Zachry Engineering Quad, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.

Fan Field drive thru, 2935 Research Parkway on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.

