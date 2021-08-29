Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts Storytime at the Museum on the first Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. This week's event includes a reading of "Alligator Jazz," and those in attendance will be able to meet author Samuel Pittman. RSVP at iheartbryanevents.com.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.

Focus Weekend — Traveling in Texas, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texans traveled around the state. Adult admission is $8.

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.