1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
August First Friday on Aug. 7 in Downtown Bryan will feature live outdoor music and community groups. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
MONDAY
EVENTS
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley virtual summer camp: Artful Wonders Camp, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virtual camp includes daily live Zoom meetings and all supplies needed. The cost is $40 for members or $50 for nonmembers. cmbv.org.
Harry Potter Craft, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with some magical-themed crafts. Pick up crafts to make a washcloth owl and a Monster Book of Monsters notepad. Limited supply; register in advance. Sign up beforehand by emailing handerson@bryantx.gov. For more information, contact Hilary at 979-764-3416.
Recycled Robots To-Go Bags, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. Pick up a grab-bag to make robots from recycled items. While supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events/.
CLUBS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m. Business meeting. Watch on Facebook or on Zoom. www.facebook.com/csnlweserve/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Social Media Workshop for Teens, online. City of Bryan Marketing Manager Kristen Waggener will be answering your social media questions to know about how to improve your social media presence or content. bcslibrary.org/events/.
