Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The 18th annual Surviving and Thriving Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon is set for Sept. 30 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton. The featured speaker will be breast cancer survivor Lori Allen, known for her appearances on "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta." For more information, visit survivingandthriving.org.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

LobsterFest, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A lobster dinner with live and silent auctions. The event is the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce's largest fundraiser of the year. Tickets are $75.

Rally Day, 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. A ministry fair hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the Rev. Bill Miller. 

Regathering Picnic, 11:15 a.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. St. Andrew's Episcopal Church will host a "church, chicken and cookies" picnic instead of worship services at the church. The event will include Communion.

Lee Chapel UMC 150th anniversary and homecoming celebration, 9 a.m. at 903 N. Washington Ave. in Bryan. A celebration of music, ministry and guest speakers.

Children's Worship Festival, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. A worship service geared toward children.

Fall Wedding Show, noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Focus Weekend — Color to Dye For, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas pioneers could refresh the colors in their clothes using dyes made from natural items. Adult admission is $8.

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.

GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.

Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Funday with Gary Durrenburger, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Lost Shaker of Salt, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, 6:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.

David Jack Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Poulenc Trio, 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway. Free.

Chamber Concert Series, 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A free concert with Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra percussionists.

