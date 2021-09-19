Calendar for Sunday

Children's Worship Festival, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. A worship service geared toward children.

Fall Wedding Show, noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Focus Weekend — Color to Dye For, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas pioneers could refresh the colors in their clothes using dyes made from natural items. Adult admission is $8.

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.

GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403 or email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org.