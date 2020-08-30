 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sunday
0 comments

Calendar for Sunday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Navasota Theatre Alliance presents Marjorie Prime, which has been pre-recorded and the recording will be viewable Sept. 11 through 13. The show is completely virtual and all proceeds benefit a local nonprofit, Grimes County Animal Rescue. Details and tickets online at navasotatheatre.org.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

The Grand Market, noon to 6 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.

Backpack & Device Blessing, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Covered. Bring a backpack, laptop and phone. There will be in-person and drive-through blessings.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. Century-square.com/events.

MONDAY

CLASSES

The Pillars of Health by Camp Gladiator, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Online event. Learn about nutrition and hydration, exercise, sleep, and emotional support. For Zoom link to attend this class, please register via our app. Download the app by searching “Flourish TAMU” in the App Store or Google Play. www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Fourth annual BCS Superhero Virtual Run, online event. Run anywhere you want for the event benefiting Voices For Children. Register today. https://bit.ly/31GXwh7.

Fall Gardening Webinar, 11 a.m. Online event. Producers Cooperative’s Garden Center team will be hosting a Zoom webinar on fall gardening. Visit producerscooperative.zoom.us/j/85250379667.

CLUBS

Equestrian 4-H Club, Brazos County meeting, 6 p.m. Zoom. Visit Facebook page for more information.

Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Online event. Discussing This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. For more information or to get a Zoom invitation (required), contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 764-3416.

FRIDAY

September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring live stream concerts and businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group of singers will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter and listen quietly in the pews as choir members chant these Psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks will need to be worn inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert