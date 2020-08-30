Calendar for Sunday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Navasota Theatre Alliance presents Marjorie Prime, which has been pre-recorded and the recording will be viewable Sept. 11 through 13. The show is completely virtual and all proceeds benefit a local nonprofit, Grimes County Animal Rescue. Details and tickets online at navasotatheatre.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Grand Market, noon to 6 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.
Backpack & Device Blessing, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Covered. Bring a backpack, laptop and phone. There will be in-person and drive-through blessings.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. Century-square.com/events.
MONDAY
CLASSES
The Pillars of Health by Camp Gladiator, 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Online event. Learn about nutrition and hydration, exercise, sleep, and emotional support. For Zoom link to attend this class, please register via our app. Download the app by searching “Flourish TAMU” in the App Store or Google Play. www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Fourth annual BCS Superhero Virtual Run, online event. Run anywhere you want for the event benefiting Voices For Children. Register today. https://bit.ly/31GXwh7.
Fall Gardening Webinar, 11 a.m. Online event. Producers Cooperative’s Garden Center team will be hosting a Zoom webinar on fall gardening. Visit producerscooperative.zoom.us/j/85250379667.
CLUBS
Equestrian 4-H Club, Brazos County meeting, 6 p.m. Zoom. Visit Facebook page for more information.
Afternoon Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m. Online event. Discussing This Tender Land by William Kent Krueger. For more information or to get a Zoom invitation (required), contact Hilary at handerson@bryantx.gov or (979) 764-3416.
FRIDAY
September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring live stream concerts and businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group of singers will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter and listen quietly in the pews as choir members chant these Psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks will need to be worn inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
