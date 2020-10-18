Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday as a hybrid online and in-person event. An opening ceremony with speakers and presentations will be streamed online at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to walk as individuals, families or teams across the Brazos Valley to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For registration information and details or to donate, visit alz.org/walk.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Bryan-College Station Black and Brown Pride Parade, 3 p.m. on Texas Avenue from Southwest Parkway to University Drive. A positive gathering of support to demonstrate love and unity.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.