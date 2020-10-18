Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Saturday as a hybrid online and in-person event. An opening ceremony with speakers and presentations will be streamed online at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to walk as individuals, families or teams across the Brazos Valley to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For registration information and details or to donate, visit alz.org/walk.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Bryan-College Station Black and Brown Pride Parade, 3 p.m. on Texas Avenue from Southwest Parkway to University Drive. A positive gathering of support to demonstrate love and unity.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Sort for the Roses cattle-sorting competition, Brazos County Expo. Presented by Wolfe Select Performance Horses and Cowdogs and Ridin’ with Dave. Books close at 8:30 a.m.; competition starts at 9 a.m.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.
SPORTS
Texas A&M volleyball vs. LSU, 3 p.m. at Reed Arena. A limited number of general admission tickets are available at Reed Arena ticket windows on game day.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Oct. 25. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
