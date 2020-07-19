1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Coach Blair Charities 17th annual Celebration Dinner will be Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. inside the Brazos County Expo. Dinner will feature a live and silent auction. Drinks and dinner are included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
2020 State 4-H Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo Center. The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will have more than 350 4-H youth plus their families attend the show from all over Texas. Continues through July 25.
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Hands on History, noon to 5 p.m. Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 S. Fun and educational activities for children. Kids will get to take photos in a vehicle and play games while learning about U.S. military history.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Dragon-To-Go Bags, 1 to 5 p.m. Larry J. Ringer Library. The library will provide dragon-related crafts to make at home. Supplies limited. Free. bcslibrary.org/events/.
Fairy Tale Theatre Camp, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. $50 per day or $150 for week for members. cmbv.org/cmbv-events/summer-camps/.
Little Artist Camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. DeGallery. For kids ages 5 to 11. www.degallery.us.
