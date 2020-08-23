 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sunday
1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes on Zoom on Tuesdays from Sept. 8 through May 25 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.

The 48th annual Snook Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Meal tickets are $12 at the door and will be chicken and sausage with sides. Only 150 people will be allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snookvfd.

Sunday Night Live, 4 p.m. The Green at Century Square. century-square.com.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Let’s Get Crafty To Go Bags: Pencil Cup Weaving, while supplies last. Larry J. Ringer Library. Craft supplies will be provided in to-go bags while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events.

Bark’n’Chat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Morris Buzz Hamilton Memorial Dog Park. Hosted by Flourish at TAMU. For Texas A&M staff, faculty, their families and dogs to meet up. Visit Facebook event for details.

CLUBS

College Station Noon Lions Club, noon to 1 p.m. Zoom. Business meeting. www.facebook.com/csnlweserve.

