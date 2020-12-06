Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will present The Gift of the Magi on Dec. 16 and 17 at the Rudder High School Auditorium. Shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. Masks and social distancing required, with limited seating. For tickets, visit bryanhightheatre.ludus.com/index.php.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.
Holiday Horse Show, final day of the Texas American Saddle Horse Association’s 2020 show at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Jingle on the Green, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Century Square. Free photos with Santa, Christmas music, special booths and activities from the Allumine Health Foundation, a hot chocolate station and a toy drive in conjunction with the Midway Foundation and the Salvation Army.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Ice skating with Santa, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
The Fab 5 Beatles tribute band, 3 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery in Plantersville. Tables of four for $40; tables of eight for $80; general lawn chair reservations for $10.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Radio MASH toy drive, at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
