Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre will present The Gift of the Magi on Dec. 16 and 17 at the Rudder High School Auditorium. Shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15. Masks and social distancing required, with limited seating. For tickets, visit bryanhightheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.

Holiday Horse Show, final day of the Texas American Saddle Horse Association’s 2020 show at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.