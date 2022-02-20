Calendar for Sunday

The Brazos County Master Gardener spring plant sale is set for March 26 at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan. The sale, from 8 to 11 a.m., will include native plants, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and bulbs. All plants are suited for growing conditions in the Brazos Valley. For more information, email brazosmg@brazosmg.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Hands-On History, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Fund and educational activities for children of all ages, including a behind-the-scenes look at the museum’s historical weapons collection. Living historians will be on hand to provide a tour of Gen. Patton’s mobile headquarters. Adult admission is $7; children are $5; seniors and military service members and veterans are $6.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. performances at The Theatre Co., 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Silent Sky,” noon at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 2 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.
Focus Weekend — Hauling with Oxen, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texas settlers used a team of oxen to help drag logs to split for firewood. Adult admission is $8.
Turkey shoot, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $60 entry fee for 10 money rounds with 12 or 20 gauge shells.
Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
LIVE MUSIC
Element Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Ricky Montijo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Guthrie Jones, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
Kyle Mathis, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, south of Navasota. Free admission.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.