Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendarLuckey’s Rod Run is set for Jan. 9, with owners of classic cars, antique vehicles and street rods converging on Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan for an annual get-together. The event is free.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Holiday Artisan Market, noon to 4 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Coffee and Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive. Browse diverse cars and enjoy free parking and coffee.

Northgate toy drive, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Northgate entertainment district in College Station. All new, unopened toy donations will benefit Family Promise B-CS, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children by providing shelter, meals and services.

Books from Birth book drive, through Christmas. The nonprofit organization provides books to local children in need. Books can be donated at Morningstar Storage, 10099 Texas 30 in College Station, during business hours. For more information about the group, visit booksfrombirthtx.org.