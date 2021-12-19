Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendarLuckey’s Rod Run is set for Jan. 9, with owners of classic cars, antique vehicles and street rods converging on Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan for an annual get-together. The event is free.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Holiday Artisan Market, noon to 4 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Coffee and Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive. Browse diverse cars and enjoy free parking and coffee.
Northgate toy drive, 2 to 3 p.m. at the Northgate entertainment district in College Station. All new, unopened toy donations will benefit Family Promise B-CS, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children by providing shelter, meals and services.
Books from Birth book drive, through Christmas. The nonprofit organization provides books to local children in need. Books can be donated at Morningstar Storage, 10099 Texas 30 in College Station, during business hours. For more information about the group, visit booksfrombirthtx.org.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Praise Christmas Cantata, 10:45 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive in College Station. Videos, monologues and Christmas songs.
Open House, 5 to 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway. A come-and-go event with light refreshments.
Candlelight service, 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Normangee, 202 Fourth St. A candlelight service followed by cookies, hot chocolate and coffee.
LIVE MUSIC
Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Messiah Sing-A-Long, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Tenor solos by Ken Medema.
St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare, 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. An evening of medieval, Renaissance and baroque music for the season.
Danny Fastfingers, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.