Calendar for Sunday
EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

College Station High School theater students will stage a production of Jungalbook next month, with live performances Nov. 13 and 14. In addition to socially distanced performances at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan, the school will stream the performances online. Tickets can be purchased in advance at cshstheatre.com starting Sunday. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Back the Blue first responders rally, 2 p.m. at the Brazos Center pavilion. Hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County, GOP candidates and elected officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, Texas Municipal Police Association and the Texas Fire Fighters Association. Refreshments will be provided. The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland Trump Parade, leaving the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota at 1 p.m. and traveling north on Texas 6.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

Haunted house and carnival, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Burleson County Fairgrounds in Caldwell. Carnival games and activities. Social distancing and face masks required. Presented by Caldwell High School’s Project Graduation.

Main Street Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Admission is $5, or $4 with a non-perishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Pop-up Shop Event, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Knight Club, 4353 Wellborn Road. More than 20 Black-owned businesses gathering to sell goods, including T-shirts, promo items, clothing, hair care, beauty products, home decor, candles and handbags. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/664855924428473.

