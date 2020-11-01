Calendar for Sunday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

College Station High School theater students will stage a production of Jungalbook next month, with live performances Nov. 13 and 14. In addition to socially distanced performances at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan, the school will stream the performances online. Tickets can be purchased in advance at cshstheatre.com starting Sunday. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Back the Blue first responders rally, 2 p.m. at the Brazos Center pavilion. Hosted by the Republican Party of Brazos County, GOP candidates and elected officials, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, Texas Municipal Police Association and the Texas Fire Fighters Association. Refreshments will be provided. The Brazos Center is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland Trump Parade, leaving the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota at 1 p.m. and traveling north on Texas 6.