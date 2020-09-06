Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Clara B. Mounce Public Library is getting ready to celebrate Hobbit Day on Sept. 22 by offering take home kits Sept. 11- 22 that will include materials and directions for a DIY crochet coffee cozy, instant hot drinks and more. For more information, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov and 979-209-5600.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D, noon to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Ride to remember those who died on 9/11. There will also be free drinks and food for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
Sunday Night Live, 5 to 7 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Rogue Comedy, 8 p.m. Third-floor Cantina Jazz Bar. $5. For ages 18 and older.
Positivity Rocks, all day. Larry J. Ringer Library. Craft a painted rock with encouraging phrases to decorate your home or town with this teen/tween take-home kit. These kits are for ages 9-18 and will be available for pick-up at the Youth Services desk. earthur@bryantx.gov or 979-764-3416.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, and music. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events/.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Power of the Purse 2020, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online event. The fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center features a live and silent auction and a raffle. To participate, visit brazostherapy.org/inspire_events/power-of-the-purse-2020.
LIVE MUSIC
Sam Riggs, Zach Romo, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12. www.southernstx.com/events.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Kayla Schaded.
SATURDAY
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
