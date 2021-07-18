Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in College Station will host a fine arts camp Aug. 2-5 for children ages 3 to 8. The faith-based day camp will include music, storytelling, visual arts, science, nature and kitchen creations. The cost is $25 per child and includes supplies and a T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit oursavioursbcs.org or call 764-9095.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19142 Texas 6 in College Station. Free admission to Vietnam veterans.

Grimes County Charity Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 F.M. 3455 in Navasota. General admission is $5.

Vacation Bible School, through Wednesday at Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 F.M. 2154 in College Station. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will become junior archaeologists to study the history of Jesus.