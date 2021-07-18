Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in College Station will host a fine arts camp Aug. 2-5 for children ages 3 to 8. The faith-based day camp will include music, storytelling, visual arts, science, nature and kitchen creations. The cost is $25 per child and includes supplies and a T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit oursavioursbcs.org or call 764-9095.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19142 Texas 6 in College Station. Free admission to Vietnam veterans.
Grimes County Charity Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 F.M. 3455 in Navasota. General admission is $5.
Vacation Bible School, through Wednesday at Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 F.M. 2154 in College Station. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will become junior archaeologists to study the history of Jesus.
Worship and Arts Camp, through Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children entering first grade through sixth grade. There will be a snack supper each day at 5:30 p.m., with a performance on July 25 at 11 a.m. Register at fumcbryan.org/events/worship-arts-camp.
Vacation Bible School, through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Snook Brethren Church on F.M. 2155 in Snook. For students entering pre-kindergarten to ninth grade. Bible adventures, games, crafts, music and food.
At the Movies, 8:30 and 10 a.m. at Brazos Fellowship, 226 Southwest Parkway in College Station. Free popcorn and soda during a movie with a twist.
Cooking at the Quarters, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington. A demonstration of the cooking style of slaves using period ingredients and methods. Park admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Peace Games, 1 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Card games and board games for teens and adults.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
Sunday Funday drag queen show with Deaven Lee, 6 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. General admission tickets are $10, and VIP tickets are $15. Tickets must be purchased at urbantabletx.com.
Sunday Funday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cavalry Court and The Canteen, 200 Century Court in College Station. Activities include brunch, a pool party and music.
Professional Artists of Central Texas opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Free admission. Meet the artists and purchase their work.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking. Praise and worship through prayer and music with FoxFire Worship, a Christian band. Free.
Sunday Concert Series featuring Ezra Charles Band, 7 to 9 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Lawn seating is $10 and tables are $40.
Sunday Funday with Jerry Moreno and Mark Randall, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station school district employee job fair, 4 to 7 p.m. in the library at A&M Consolidated High School, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Attendees will be able to visit with department directors and complete applications for positions in child nutrition, custodial services and transportation.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The meeting will honor the service of members Teresa Vinzant and Glen Scott.
Library Reading Group, 6:30 p.m. in-person and online event at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The book club will be discussing “Americanah” by Chimamanda Nzodi Adichie. Email kperkins@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link or to register to attend in person.
Children’s storytime, 9:10 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 1 through 5. Email mbond@bryantx.gov to sign up.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.