Calendar for Sunday

The College Station High School Band and Color Guard will be holding a March-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday at the Tower Point shopping center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser to help the students pay for the upcoming season and will mark the band’s return to in-person performances.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Horse Program, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex, 3240 F&B Road in College Station. Learn about common plant toxicities, veterinary care, breeding decisions and the history of the King Ranch horse program with professional horseman Punk Carter. Free to all Beef Cattle Short Course participants or $50 at the door for non-participants. Lunch is included.
Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20 for adults. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
Coffee, Cars and Donuts, 8 to 11 a.m. at Whitehall Cafe, 2241 F.M. 2988 in Whitehall.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.
Sweet Baby Mayhem, 2 p.m. at Papi’s Ice House, 12670 LBJ Drive in Brenham. Free.
Sunday Funday with Jerry Moreno and Anthony Moreno, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, 8 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. through Wednesday on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. More than 20 concurrent sessions covering topics that include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing and more. beefcattleshortcourse.com.
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Members of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will share their plans for the season.
Music Makers, 1 to 5 p.m. through Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. A children’s musical camp covering music, drama and set design.
Summer Nature Camp, 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Fine Arts Day Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon through Thursday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. For children ages 3 to 8, covering storytelling, rhythm and movement, science and nature and more. $25.
Vacation Bible school, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children ages 4 through the end of fifth grade.
Vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. through Wednesday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For children ages 4 through the end of fourth grade.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.