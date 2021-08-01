Calendar for Sunday

The College Station High School Band and Color Guard will be holding a March-A-Thon fundraiser on Saturday at the Tower Point shopping center from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a fundraiser to help the students pay for the upcoming season and will mark the band’s return to in-person performances.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Ranch Horse Program, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex, 3240 F&B Road in College Station. Learn about common plant toxicities, veterinary care, breeding decisions and the history of the King Ranch horse program with professional horseman Punk Carter. Free to all Beef Cattle Short Course participants or $50 at the door for non-participants. Lunch is included.

Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20 for adults. theatrecompany.com/tickets.

Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.

Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.