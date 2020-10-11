Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Brazos Valley Gives is set for Oct. 27. The event, organized by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, allows community members to make contributions to more than 100 local nonprofit groups. From 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., community members will be able to visit the Brazos Valley Gives website and donate online. In-person donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside The Eagle office at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Brenham. For more information, visit brazosvalleygives.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Candidate forum and pulled pork lunch, Campbell-Williams VFW Post 4458, 1644 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Lunch starts at 11 a.m. with a candidate forum starting at 1 p.m. Candidates for Caldwell mayor, city county and Caldwell school board have been invited. Cost for the lunch will be $10, with proceeds going to veterans causes.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
SPORTS
Texas A&M soccer vs. Florida, 1 p.m. at Ellis Field in College Station. A limited number of general admission tickets will be available Sunday at the Ellis Field ticket windows. No advance tickets are available.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Candidates forum, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Free and open to the public. Candidates for Bryan and College Station city council seats will discuss the issues and answer questions. Hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through Friday at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
