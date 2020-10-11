Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Brazos Valley Gives is set for Oct. 27. The event, organized by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, allows community members to make contributions to more than 100 local nonprofit groups. From 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., community members will be able to visit the Brazos Valley Gives website and donate online. In-person donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. outside The Eagle office at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce in Brenham. For more information, visit brazosvalleygives.org.